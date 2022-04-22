New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday (April 22, 2022) issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools in the national capital. Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi schools, the authorities have issued a number of Covid-19 guidelines that the school administration needs to follow.

In the order, the Delhi government has directed the schools to ensure that no students and staff members should enter school premises without thermal scanning. The order also advised the parents to not send their children to school if they test positive for the coronavirus.

Delhi government issues Standard Operating Procedure to prevent the spread of COVID19 in schools SOPs to be followed- Quarantine room to be available at schools; Teachers will daily ask the students about Covid related symptoms in students and their family members pic.twitter.com/cToYRADhY3 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

"Students should also be guided to avoid sharing of lunch, stationary items," the government stated.

Check complete guidelines here:

- Students and staff should not be allowed to enter school premises without thermal scanning.

- Parents should be advised to not send their children to school if they test positive for the coronavirus.

- Quarantine room have to be available at schools.

- Students should also be guided to avoid sharing lunch, stationery items etc.

- Schools should use all the entry/exit gates of the school building to avoid crowding at the time of entry and exit of students..

- Teachers will daily ask the students about Covid-related symptoms in students and their family members.

- Head of school should ensure that all eligible students/staff/guests should wear face masks properly.

- School should encourage vaccination among the students and parents.

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 965 fresh Covid cases in a day with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent while one person died due to the infection, according to data shared by the city health department on Thursday. A total of 20,480 tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the data showed.

