हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Schools to have quarantine room, mandatory thermal scanning: Delhi government issues new Covid-19 guidelines

Delhi government has directed the schools to ensure that no students and staff members should enter school premises without thermal scanning, reported PTI. 

Schools to have quarantine room, mandatory thermal scanning: Delhi government issues new Covid-19 guidelines
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday (April 22, 2022) issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools in the national capital. Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi schools, the authorities have issued a number of Covid-19 guidelines that the school administration needs to follow. 

In the order, the Delhi government has directed the schools to ensure that no students and staff members should enter school premises without thermal scanning. The order also advised the parents to not send their children to school if they test positive for the coronavirus.

"Students should also be guided to avoid sharing of lunch, stationary items," the government stated.

Check complete guidelines here:

- Students and staff should not be allowed to enter school premises without thermal scanning.

- Parents should be advised to not send their children to school if they test positive for the coronavirus.

- Quarantine room have to be available at schools. 

- Students should also be guided to avoid sharing lunch, stationery items etc.

- Schools should use all the entry/exit gates of the school building to avoid crowding at the time of entry and exit of students.. 

- Teachers will daily ask the students about Covid-related symptoms in students and their family members.

- Head of school should ensure that all eligible students/staff/guests should wear face masks properly.

- School should encourage vaccination among the students and parents.

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 965 fresh Covid cases in a day with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent while one person died due to the infection, according to data shared by the city health department on Thursday. A total of 20,480 tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the data showed.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 guidelinesDelhi schoolsSOP for schools
Next
Story

'I've Indian jab in my arms...': UK PM Boris Johnson hails India's Covid-19 vaccines

Must Watch

PT1M35S

Since the violence in Delhi, the police have been deployed everywhere