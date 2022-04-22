Wearing masks now mandatory in Tamil Nadu, violators to be fined Rs 500

New Delhi: After Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, now Tamil Nadu government has made the wearing of masks mandatory in the state amid rising Covid-19 infe ctions in the country. In an order issued on Friday (April 22, 2022), the government said that the violators will have to pay Rs 500 as fine.

The Department said the decision was taken considering the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, especially in the national capital.

Tamil Nadu has also witnessed a slight increase in fresh cases in the past couple of days.

39 people tested positive for coronavirus infections in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, with 31 registered the previous day.

Earlier, the Department had earlier withdrawn the mask mandate following a decline in the number of infections.

On Thursday, IIT Madras has declared a Covid zone on Thursday after twelve students of the premium institute also tested positive. The students were however not admitted to the hospital even though they had taken first aid care from the Guindy government hospital.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported a single-day rise of 2,451 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 4,30,52,425. According to the Union Health Ministry figures updated this morning, the country’s active caseload has reached 14,241.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,116 with 54 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. An increase of 808 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data said.

