Delhi violence

Schools to remain closed in violence-hit northeast Delhi till March 7

Paramilitary forces have been deployed in the violence-hit areas to bring the situation under control. 

Schools to remain closed in violence-hit northeast Delhi till March 7
Representational Image

New Delhi: Schools will remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7 in view of the violence, officials said on Saturday (February 29).

The annual exams have also been postponed since the situation is not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas, according to officials.

The schools had earlier been shut till February 29.

The violence that unfolded in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar areas of northeast Delhi earlier this week have claimed at least 42 lives and left-over 200 injured.

The area had been witnessing violent clashes since Sunday (February 23) when a rally by BJP leader Kapil Mishra against the anti-CAA protests was followed by incidences of stone-pelting between the two groups.

Paramilitary forces have been deployed in the violence-hit areas to bring the situation under control. The Centre has appointed IPS officer S N Shrivastava as the new Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) after repatriating him from the CRPF to take control of the violence in the national capital.

Delhi violenceDelhi RiotsSchools closed
