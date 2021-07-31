Schools to reopen in Punjab from Monday

Punjab: It's school time again in Punjab. Come Monday (August 2), schools in the state will reopen for all classes. As per an order issued by the state governmen, emphasis will be strictly on adherence to COVID-19 protocols and COVID appropriate behavior inside the school premises.Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing will remain mandatory

Earlier on March 12 this year, the Punjab government had declared preparatory leave in schools for all classes due to a surge in COVID cases in the state.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 544 active COVID cases in the state while 5,82,217 patients have recovered and 16,292 patients have died due to the disease. As per media reports, the Additional Chief Secretary wrote a letter which said that other restrictions in the state shall remain in place till August 10 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had taken Twitter and said, "It has been decided to open all the schools of the state from August 02.” Even in Jharkhand, schools have been reopening. Offline classes for students of Class 9 to 12 can resume. However, schools will stay open only till 12 pm and children will have to ensure parents' permission in order to visit school.

(With ANI inputs)

