हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IT Ministry

Scientist working with IT Ministry jumps off 7th floor in suspected suicide

The scientist who jumped to his death from Shastri Bhawan on Monday (May 23) has been identified as Rajesh Mallik.

Scientist working with IT Ministry jumps off 7th floor in suspected suicide
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: A 55-year-old scientist working with the Information and Technology Ministry died after allegedly jumping-off from the seventh floor of the Shastri Bhawan in central Delhi on Monday, police said. The man has been identified as Rajesh Mallik, a resident of Peeragarhi in West Delhi, they said, adding that the body was found in front of gate number two of Shastri Bhawan which houses several Union government ministries.

ALSO READ: Indian IT firms should eye $300 billion annual revenue, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said, "Information was received regarding a person who had jumped from the Shastri Bhawan. When the local police reached at the spot, the man was identified as Rakesh Mallik."

"A team of officers from the Parliament street police station and a crime team with ambulance reached the spot. Further enquiry is underway and legal action is being taken," the DCP added.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IT MinistrySuicideShastri BhawanIT Ministry scientistscientist death
Next
Story

SP's Azam Khan moves to SC over THIS bail condition

Must Watch

PT18M32S

Varanasi Court Hearing On Gyanvapi: Hearing in Gyanvapi case continues