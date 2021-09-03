Scientists believe cow only animal that inhales, exhales oxygen: Allahabad HC, check other key observations here

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court judge came into limelight after he not only said that Parliament should make a law declaring cow a “national animal” but also claimed in the 12-page order that “scientists believe cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen”.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav made these observations on Wednesday (September 1) while denying bail to Javed who had been accused of cow slaughter. While netizens were left stumped by the oxygen remark, here are some other points made by Yadav:

1. The Centre should table a Bill in Parliament and "declare cow as the national animal and make strict laws against those who talk about harming the animal".

2. "Scientists believe cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen," Times of India quoted him as saying.

3. "Fundamental right is not only the prerogative of beef eaters. Rather, those who worship the cow and are financially dependent on them also have the right to lead a purposeful life."

4. "The right to life is above the right to kill and the right to eat beef can never be considered a fundamental right."

5. "There are hundreds of examples in our country that whenever we forgot our 'sanskriti' (culture), the foreigners attacked us and made us slaves. Even today, if we do not wake up, then we should not forget the autocratic Taliban invasion and occupation of Afghanistan," IANS quoted the order as saying.

6. "It is not that only Hindus have understood the importance of cows, Muslim rulers have also considered the cow an important part of India`s culture during their reign. Babur, Humayun and Akbar had banned cow slaughter in their religious festivals. Mysore's ruler Hyder Ali had made cow slaughter a cognisable offence."

