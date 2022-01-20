Scientists develop Covid-19 diagnosis test using X-rays- All you need to know

New Delhi: A group of scientists from the University of West Scotland (UWS) has found a way to detect the presence of Covid-19 in an individual using X-rays. A study conducted in Scotland revealed that by using artificial intelligence (AI) experts can predict the presence of the virus inside a person much faster.

According to the data presented by the scientists from the University of West Scotland, the diagnosis test proved to be 98 percent effective. The scientists also said that this diagnosis test will be faster than the PCR test, which takes to hours to return a result.

Professor Naeem Ramzan, who led the three-person team at the UWS, said, “There has long been a need for a quick and reliable tool that can detect Covid-19, and this has become even more true with the upswing of the Omicron variant.”

Here are some of the interesting facts about the new diagnosis test:

The technique utilises X-ray technology, comparing scans to a database of around 3000 images, belonging to patients with Covid-19, healthy individuals and people with viral pneumonia.

An AI process, known as the deep convolutional neural network, then uses an algorithm to analyse visual imagery and make a diagnosis.

As many countries are unable to carry out large numbers of Covid tests because of limited diagnosis tools, this research makes it easy for them to detect the virus.

“It could prove to be crucial, and potentially life-saving, when diagnosing severe cases of the virus, helping determine what treatment may be required,” the professor was quoted as saying by a peer-reviewed publication, EurekAlert!

