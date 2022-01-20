हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India’s daily Covid-19 cases breach 3 lakh mark, Omicron tally at 9,287

An increase of 93,051 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

India’s daily Covid-19 cases breach 3 lakh mark, Omicron tally at 9,287
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 3,17,532 new Covid-19 cases, 491 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,87,693, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (January 20, 2022). The active cases stand at 19,24,051.

An increase of 93,051 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,23,990 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,58,07,029.

The active cases comprise 5.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.69 per cent.

India has also recorded 9,287 Omicron infections till now, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.41 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.06 per cent, according to the ministry. 

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded ​​​​159.67 crore. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID cases
Next
Story

VIRAL: Woman breaks into a dance on Live TV debate after not getting a chance to speak - Watch!

Must Watch

PT21M7S

DNA : Zee Opinion Poll - Who will win in UP, who will lose?