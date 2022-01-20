India’s daily Covid-19 cases breach 3 lakh mark, Omicron tally at 9,287

New Delhi: India recorded 3,17,532 new Covid-19 cases, 491 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,87,693, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (January 20, 2022). The active cases stand at 19,24,051.

An increase of 93,051 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,23,990 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,58,07,029.

Daily positivity rate: 16.41% 9,287 total Omicron cases detected so far; an increase of 3.63% since yesterday

The active cases comprise 5.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.69 per cent.

India has also recorded 9,287 Omicron infections till now, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.41 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.06 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded ​​​​159.67 crore.

