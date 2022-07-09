While the Nairobi Fly is causing panic in the Corona Situation, Scrub Typhus is hitting the city of Kolkata again! The health department is active in dealing with the situation. Special kits are being sent to 44 labs in the state. According to the Park Circus Institute of Child Health, 10 children have been admitted in the last 3 weeks with scrub typhus. Doctors say that scrub typhus is transmitted by the bite of a special type of insect. This is the time when the outbreak occurs the most.

Doctors say that just as dengue is caused by the bite of an Aedes mosquito, a type of insect called thrombocytopenic mites enters the body and causes the scrub typhus bacteria! The symptoms of the disease are exactly like dengue. The primary symptoms of dengue, scrub typhus and corona are fever. Doctors advise in this case, do not wait to take paracetamol in case of fever. Go to the doctor quickly. Scrub typhus can be treated quickly if caught first. Otherwise scrub typhus can be fatal if the diagnosis is delayed.

If you see fever for 4-6 days without cold or heat, do not leave it. Moreover, according to doctors, if the disease is caught quickly, it is possible to recover quickly by giving special antibiotics. Otherwise it can lead to death due to multi organ failure.

Scrub Typhus: Causes And Symptoms

These symptoms are similar to the common fever

Pain in limbs

Insect bite marks are found on the body

Headache

Fever

Severe pain in hands and feet

Low blood pressure

Pain behind the eyes

Cold in some cases

Rash all over the body

Vomiting

Stomach problems

Scrub Typhus: Precautions