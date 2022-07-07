After a month of stagnation, the corona infection is increasing again in the state. This has created a new fear among the people. This time, in the atmosphere of that fear, the fear of scrub typhus is rising. The number of cases of scrub typhus in Kolkata is on the rise. The infection of this bacteria among children is on the rise in Kolkata. At a hospital in Park Circus, 10 children are admitted with scrub typhus. A child from Jodhpur is also suffering from scrub typhus. That's why the Health Department is cautious. The health department has decided to purchase additional IGM kits to diagnose the disease. The state has decided to send the kits to labs in 44 government hospitals in the state.

The carrier of scrub typhus is a type of insect called trombicullid mites. As a result of this insect bite, scrub typhus enters the body. If the disease is diagnosed first, it can be tackled. But if it's too late, doctors say it could lead to death. A fever occurs when you are infected with scrub typhus. However, there are several symptoms in that case, they are - headache, persistent fever, low blood pressure, cold, stomach problems, pain in the hands, etc. In addition, there are spots at the site of the insect bite.

On the other hand, along with scrub typhus, the fear of Nairobi fly is increasing in the north. The victims of the Nairobi fly have been detected in several districts. Several people have been affected in Siliguri city. In that case, the doctors said that the bite area will be swollen.