Scrub Typhus: Take regular baths, OTHERWISE... - check causes and symptoms

Kolkata: With scrub typhus cases reported in Bengal, the state has upped the vigil. Monsoon is a month where the disease spreads more easily. While most cases of scrub typhus are reported in rural areas, in urban settings too, cases are being detected. Infected larval mites are blamed for causing the disease in humans. But often, the mites are carried by pets and other domestic animals, rodents and squirrels, and this enhances the chances of people catching the infection even in urban regions.

What is scrub typhus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Scrub Typhus or Bush Typhus is caused by a bacteria called Orientia susugamushi. The disease spreads to humans from the bite of an infected mite-like insect. Most cases of Scrub Typhus are observed in rural areas of Southeast Asia, Indonesia, China, Japan, India and northern Australia. In areas where Scrub Typhus has been found, there is a possibility of getting infected even if someone is there or goes over it.



Scrub Typhus: Causes and Symptoms

Often, the symptoms are similar to that of a common cold and fever. Some of the key symptoms include:

- Pain in limbs

- Insect bite marks on the body

- Headache

- Fever

- Severe pain in hands and feet

- Low blood pressure

- Pain behind the eyes

- Cold in some cases

- Rashes all over the body

- Nausea and vomit

- Stomach problems

Scrub Typhus: Precautions to protect oneself

- Basic hygiene is important. Make sure you keep yourself clean and change clothes regularly

- Maintain a safe distance from animals known to carry typhus, like rats, flying squirrels

- If your child has come from outside, change their clothes immediately

- If the kid shows any or multiple of the symptoms mentioned above, visit a doctor as soon as possible as the disease can get complicated in children