Demolition drive

SDMC conducts demolition drive at Vishnu Garden area

The SDMC began its first phase of the demolition drive on May 4, reports ANI.

Representational image (ANI Photo)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive at main Khayala Road in Delhi`s Vishnu Garden area on Friday. According to a Junior Engineer (JE) at Vishnu Garden, all the land area which is ahead of the building line will be removed. He also mentioned that they have got the full support of police officials, hence no unwanted situation can occur during the drive. The SDMC began its first phase of the demolition drive on May 4 and was decided to continue till today. Beginning from Karni Singh Shooting Range area in Tughlakabad, the drive covered several parts of South Delhi including Shaheen Bagh and New Friends Colony.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan had earlier disclosed on April 25, that the aforesaid demolition drive is a month-long plan sent to the police for the anti-encroachment drive in different parts of the national capital. 

 

