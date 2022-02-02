हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Navy

Sea trials for fifth submarine of Project 75 have started: Indian Navy

"The submarine was launched in November 2020 from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL). The submarine would be named 'Vagir' after commissioning," the Navy said in the statement.

Pic courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: More than a year after its launch in Mumbai, the Indian Navy on Wednesday (February 2) said that the sea trials for the fifth submarine of Project 75 have commenced. The trials will include testing of the propulsion systems, weapons and sensors of the warship. The submarine is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in the year 2022 after the completion of these trials.

"The fifth submarine of Project 75, Yard 11879, Indian Navy's Kalvari class commenced her sea trials on February 1. The submarine was launched in November 2020 from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL). The submarine would be named 'Vagir' after commissioning," the Navy said in the statement.
 

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Mumbai-based MDL has 'delivered' two submarines of Project 75 in 2021 and the commencement of sea trials of the fifth submarine is a significant milestone, it added. "The submarine will now undergo intense trials of all its systems at sea, including propulsion systems, weapons and sensors. The submarine is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in the year 2022 after completion of these trials," the statement added.

Also read: India successfully testfires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, says Indian Navy sources

In November last year, the Indian Navy commissioned INS Vela, the fourth of the six submarines it is to induct under the Kalvari-class submarine programme Project 75. The other submarines built and already commissioned under the project are INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi and INS Karanj.

(With Agency inputs)

Indian NavySubmarineProject 75
