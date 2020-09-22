हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Sealing after lockdown: Uttar Pradesh government to shut down over 3,000 factories in Ghaziabad

In a significant decision, Uttar Pradesh government has decided to shut down over 3,000 factories operating outside the industrial area in Ghaziabad. Sources told Zee Media that there are 3,300 factories against which action will be taken by the state government in the coming days.

Sealing after lockdown: Uttar Pradesh government to shut down over 3,000 factories in Ghaziabad

In a significant decision, Uttar Pradesh government has decided to shut down over 3,000 factories operating outside the industrial area in Ghaziabad. Sources told Zee Media that there are 3,300 factories against which action will be taken by the state government in the coming days.

It is learnt that the a list of 11,000 factories operating outside the industrial area in Ghaziabad has been prepared by the concerned authorities. A joint inspection was conducted by three state departments before the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Live TV

Action was to be taken against all these factories but keeping into account the deteriorating condition of small and big industries due to coronavirus and subsequent lockdown imposed to curb its spread, it has been decided that only the factories causing pollution will be closed. The number of pollution-causing factories is 30% and a separate list of these factories is also being prepared by the state government.

