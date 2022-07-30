NewsIndia
RANCHI

Second BOMB THREAT at Ranchi's Birsa Muna Airport, probe underway

Bomb threat: Birsa Muna Airport in Ranchi has received two consecutive bomb threat calls in this week.

Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Birsa Muna Airport in Ranchi received a second bomb threat on Friday via text message
  • The airport had received a bomb threat on Thursday through a call for an unidentified person
  • Birsa Munda Airport (BMA) was recently adjudged as the best in the Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) survey

Ranchi: Birsa Muna Airport in Ranchi received a second bomb threat on Friday via text message. For the unversed, the airport had received a bomb threat on Thursday through a call for an unidentified person. While the Thursday threat was declared a hoax by Birsa Munda Airport Director KL Agarwal as quoted by Times Now, the Friday threat is under investigation.

"The complaint has been given to the police. Police have taken up the investigation. Yesterday also an unknown caller gave a similar threat. About yesterday's call, the cyber cell of Ranchi police is investigating the matter and tracing the caller," said airport oficial as quoted by ANI.

 

It is worth mentioning that Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport (BMA) was recently adjudged as the best in the Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) survey along with Udaipur airport by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Similarly, in May this year, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) had received a bomb threat call, which later turned out to be a hoax. Airport authorities, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and the Dog squad as well as Bomb disposal squads swung into action creating panic among the passengers. According to police, the airport police control room received a call at about 3.45 AM resulting in a vigorous drill for the security personnel deployed there. After about three and half hours of search, the officials concluded that it was a hoax call.

(With agency inputs)

