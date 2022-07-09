Due to developmental work in the Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway, the Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur City train service will remain suspended from July 23-24. A few train services will remain cancelled due to non-interlocking work in both directions. The ongoing commissioning work at the third line at Singhpur station of the Burhar-Shahdol section has disrupted the railway operations.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public relations officer of North Western Railways further confirmed the news, and South Eastern Railway tweeted about the same. “Cancellation of trains due to development works in Bilaspur Division. In view of developmental work in the Bilaspur division of South East Central Railway, the following trains will remain cancelled: 20972 Shalimar-Udaipur Express will remain cancelled from Shalimar on July 24, 2022. 20971 Udaipur-Shalimar express will remain cancelled from Udaipur on July 23, 2022,” read the tweet.

Apart from the Udaipur-Shalimar train, the North East Railway trains have announced cancellation of these trains from July 8-24:

- 15231 Barauni-Gondia Express to remain cancelled from July 21-23

- 15232 Gondia Barauni Express to remain cancelled from July 22-24

- 18201 Durg-Nautanwa Express to remain cancelled on July 8,13,15 and 20

- 18202 Nautanwa-Durg Express to remain cancelled on July 10, 15, 17, and 22 July.

