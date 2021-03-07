Second session of Parliament's Budget to commence from Monday: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament will commence from Monday (March 8) with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

News agency ANI quoted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla saying that the Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha will function between 4 pm to 10 pm. The second part of the session will conclude April 8.

The Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29.

The Union budget was tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The Lok Sabha clocked 99.5 percent productivity during the first phase of the two-part Budget session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Birla informed that during the first part of the Budget Session 2021, Lok Sabha sat for 49 hours and 17 minutes against the stipulated time of 50 hours.

A total of 49 women MPs participated in the discussion on Motion of Thanks on President's Address and Budget, said the Lok Sabha Speaker, and appreciated their enthusiasm and participation in House proceedings.

A vaccination centre for MPs has also been set up inside the Parliament complex. "For the welfare of Members of Parliament, a COVID-19 vaccination centre has been set up at the Parliament House Medical Centre from Tuesday, March 9," a Lok Sabha bulletin said, adding that vaccination is voluntary.

In accordance with the prioritisation guidelines by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGAVAC), Members of Parliament above 60 years of age are eligible to get vaccinated in the current phase of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

(With inputs from ANI)

