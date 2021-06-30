हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust

Secret meeting of Ayodhya Ram Temple trust today amid land and donation scam allegations

The meeting will be held in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya and will be attended by Trust Treasurer Mahant Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, General Secretary Champat Rai and several trustees.

Secret meeting of Ayodhya Ram Temple trust today amid land and donation scam allegations
The proposed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Amid allegations over land and donation scam in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a confidential meeting today (June 30, 2021).

The meeting will be held in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya. It will be attended by Trust Treasurer Mahant Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Trustee Kameshwar Chaupal, General Secretary Champat Rai, Trustee Anil Mishra, Mahant Dinendra Das and Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra. 

The discussion is likely to be over the land scam dispute and the progress of the construction of the Ram mandir, among other things.

On Tuesday, Govinddev Giri Maharaj had also inspected the construction work site. 

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is currently facing allegations of irregularities in the purchase of land for the construction of the Ram temple. Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Aap Aadmi Party have accused the Ram Mandir Trust of alleged financial irregularities in land purchase. They have alleged that the trust bought the land for over Rs 18 crore from people who purchased it for just Rs 2 crore.

However, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has rubbished the allegations of a land scam and its general secretary Champat Rai has said that the organisation is committed to full transparency and has purchased the land at a cheaper price compared to the market rate. 

On the other hand, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on June 26 said that those alleging corruption in a land deal by the Ram temple trust should approach the court if they have any evidence to prove their claim.

Dismissing the allegations as 'baseless', VHP's joint general secretary Surendra Jain Saturday the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust conducted the land deal with 'utmost honesty and transparency'.

Meanwhile, the temple trust said that the devotees of Lord Ram are donating with a free hand for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trustRam TempleAyodhya
Next
Story

Two drones sighted in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on alert

Must Watch

PT54S

A car caught fire near Akshardham Flyover, car owner informed the police