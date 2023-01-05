Secunderabad Cantonment-GHMC Merger: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao says Centre's adamant refusal behind delay

Days after the Ministry of Defence formed a panel to examine the merger of some parts of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board, Telangana Minister for Municipal Admin & Urban Dev, Industry & Commerce KT Rama Rao blamed the Central government for the delay. He said that since the Centre refused to part way with the land, the merger was delayed.

"We have been demanding the merger of Sec’bad Cantonment into GHMC for a long time. This will help the Telangana Govt in taking forward SRDP & other infra projects expeditiously. It is the Union Govt’s adamant refusal to part with land that held up proposed skyways for over 7 years," said Rao in a tweet.

Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) Chairman Manne Krishank said that the Merger of Cantonment into GHMC will be a relief for people.

We have been demanding the merger of Sec’bad Cantonment into GHMC for a long time



This will help the Telangana Govt in taking forward SRDP & other infra projects expeditiously



It is the Union Govt’s adamant refusal to part with land that held up proposed skyways for over 7 yrs https://t.co/iifcvBI6an — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 5, 2023

The defence ministry has constituted an 8-member committee for the excision of civil areas from the limits of SCB. The areas will be merged with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The committee will look into various details like modalities for excision, the status of Cantonment Board Employees or Pensioners, Cantonment funds, and Civic Services among others. The ministry asked the committee to submit its report within a month without fail.

The committee will have members from the defence ministry, Telangana government, Secunderabad Cantonment, and Defence Southern Command among others.

The letter issued on January 4 is also being shared with Secunderabad’s Resident Welfare Associations for their input as they have been demanding better road connectivity and amenities.