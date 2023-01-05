topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
TELANGANA

Secunderabad Cantonment-GHMC Merger: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao says Centre's adamant refusal behind delay

The defence ministry has constituted an 8-member committee for the excision of civil areas from the limits of SCB. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 07:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao blamed the Central government for the delay in the merger of Secunderabad Cantt and GHMC.
  • He said that since the Centre refused to part way with the land, the merger was delayed.
  • Ministry of Defence has formed a committee to look into the matter.

Trending Photos

Secunderabad Cantonment-GHMC Merger: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao says Centre's adamant refusal behind delay

Days after the Ministry of Defence formed a panel to examine the merger of some parts of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board, Telangana Minister for Municipal Admin & Urban Dev, Industry & Commerce KT Rama Rao blamed the Central government for the delay. He said that since the Centre refused to part way with the land, the merger was delayed.

"We have been demanding the merger of Sec’bad Cantonment into GHMC for a long time. This will help the Telangana Govt in taking forward SRDP & other infra projects expeditiously. It is the Union Govt’s adamant refusal to part with land that held up proposed skyways for over 7 years," said Rao in a tweet.

Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) Chairman Manne Krishank said that the Merger of Cantonment into GHMC will be a relief for people.

The defence ministry has constituted an 8-member committee for the excision of civil areas from the limits of SCB. The areas will be merged with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The committee will look into various details like modalities for excision, the status of Cantonment Board Employees or Pensioners, Cantonment funds, and Civic Services among others. The ministry asked the committee to submit its report within a month without fail.

The committee will have members from the defence ministry, Telangana government, Secunderabad Cantonment, and Defence Southern Command among others. 

The letter issued on January 4 is also being shared with Secunderabad’s Resident Welfare Associations for their input as they have been demanding better road connectivity and amenities. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?