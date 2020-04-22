Security agencies intercept group of terrorists at LOC to infiltrate in Kashmir

New Delhi: Indian security agencies have intercepted a group of terrorists near LoC as they were waiting at their launching pads to infiltrate in Kashmir. Terrorists in eight groups at various locations were identified and security agencies have issued an alert on the LoC as well as an International border all along Jammu to check the misadventure.

Sources told Zee Media about the presence of 8 groups of terrorists in the following locations.

1. Two groups of LeT terrorists concentrated at Kel and Tejian opposite Macchil Sector

2. Two groups of LeT terrorists concentrated at Tejian and Athmuqam opposite Keran Sector

3. A group of six LeT terrorists at Lipa opposite Tagdhar Sector

4. A group of four Al Badr terrorists concentrated at Jabri opposite Poonch Sector

5. A group of five Al Badr terrorists concentrated at Battal opposite Krishna Ghati Sector

6. Two groups of 11 JeM & LeT terrorists concentrated opposite Naushera Sector

7. A group of 9 LeT terrorists concentrated opposite Bhimber Gali Sector to carry out IED attack on Indian Army positions on Line of Control.

8. A group of JeM terrorists seen in the Anantnag area planning to carry our attack on police and CRPF.

Notably, four terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir today (April 22). Sources told Zee Media that the terrorists were hiding in the area and operation to eliminate them was launched on the basis of credible information.

On Tuesday night, the encounter started in the Melhora area of Zainapora village after terrorists opened fire on a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

IGP of Jammu and Kashmir police, Vijay Kumar, said the identity of killed terrorists is not known. The security forces, however, recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the site of encounter.