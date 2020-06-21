Delhi on high alert following terror threat; Intelligence agencies warn 4-5 terrorists sneaked from J&K on truck

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has been put on high alert after receiving information of a terrorist attack targetting the national capital.

According to information shared by the security agencies, atleast four to five terrorists left for Delhi on a truck.

Some of these terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir have already entered the city while some are trying to get inside.

They are planning to attack the city and are likely to enter Delhi via any road transport such as a bus or a car or a taxi.

All guest houses, hotels in the city have been put on a look out notice. Also, cars with Kashmir registeration numbers are being searched.

An alert has been sounded at all bus stands and railway stations too.