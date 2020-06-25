Security forces bust LeT terror module in J&K, 5 terrorist associates held

Kashmir: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Wednesday busted a terror module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested five terrorist supporters.

The SSP of Budgam police in a statement said, "Acting on a specific input Budgam police and Army 2 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) arrested five terror associates from Narbal area during a search operation."

The terror associates have been identified as Imran Rashid, Ifshan Ahmad Ganie, Owais Ahmad, Mohsin Qadir and Abid Rather.

The police recovered 28 live rounds AK 47, one magazine AK 47 and 20 posters of LeT from their possession.

The statement further said that the group was involved in providing logistic support and shelter to LeT terrorists and that they have been active in the area for last few months.

An FIR under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered in police station Magam and further investigations are being made.