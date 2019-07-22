close

Rashtriya Rifles

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J&K's Doda district

Security forces on Monday busted a terrorist hideout and recovered arms and ammunition in Mandhaan forest area of Gandoh in Doda district of Jammu.

Official sources have revealed that a team of Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation in the Mandhaan forest and recovered arms and ammunition from the hideout.

The recovery, as per the sources, include 11 AK rifle magazines, four wireless sets, 581 AK bullets, eight RPG rounds, five SLR magazines, one pistol magazines, one UBGL barrel, one Chinese pistol, one desi katta and other items.

Rashtriya RiflesJ&K police
