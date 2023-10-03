trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670184
NewsIndia
RAJOURI ENCOUNTER

Two Army Men Injured In Encounter In J&K's Rajouri , Operation Against Terrorists Underway

A fierce battle is raging in the Kalakote forest of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces are engaged in a joint operation to flush out terrorists.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 09:16 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Two Army Men Injured In Encounter In J&K's Rajouri , Operation Against Terrorists Underway

New Delhi: Two army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Tuesday. The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Monday evening following a cordon and search operation in a forest area of the district, they said. A joint team of the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police had cordoned off the Broh and Soom forest belts in the Kalakote area on Monday following information about suspicious movement, they said.

The terrorists fired at the troops in an attempt to break the cordon resulting in retaliatory fire, officials said. In the gun battle, two army personnel were injured, a senior police officer told PTI. He said that they have been hospitalised and their condition is stable.

Two terrorists are believed to be inside the cordoned area, they said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to plug all possible escape routes, they said. A defence spokesperson said the joint operation was launched in the general area in Kalakote and technology is being used to monitor the terrorists. Presently, an intense operation is underway, he added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train