Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Security forces recover weapons, Pakistan currency in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

A search and cordon operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police is the forest area of Boniyar, after a tip-off.

The security forces on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. A search and cordon operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police is the forest area of Boniyar, after a tip-off.

A police officer said that during the search, a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered which includes dismantled AK 47, two AK Magazine, 74 AK rounds, 10 grenades, pistol, two radio sets. Pakistan currency worth Rs 4000 and a pouch were also recovered.

The police has registered a case in this regard and further investigation is on. 

Jammu and Kashmir terrorism
