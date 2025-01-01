Security Forces' Strategy Brings Peace to Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 But...

Local terrorism has been nearly eradicated in Jammu and Kashmir, with active local terrorists and new recruitment dropping to single digits. Terrorist incidents have also seen a substantial decrease, according to data from 2024. Security forces' crackdown on the terrorist ecosystem and networks has significantly weakened local terrorism in the region. If this momentum and strategy continue, Jammu and Kashmir could soon be declared terrorism-free.

Data obtained by Zee News highlights 2024 as a year of remarkable success in curbing terrorism. Notably, local youth recruitment into terrorist ranks declined drastically, with only seven residents of Jammu and Kashmir joining terrorist groups this year. For the first time since the onset of terrorism in the region, the number of active and recruited local terrorists has fallen to single digits, with just nine active local terrorists currently.

Success in Counter-Terrorism

Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Ashok Yadav, praised the reduction in local recruitment, attributing it to the collective efforts of security agencies. However, he acknowledged the continued challenge posed by foreign terrorists, who minimize communication and avoid populated areas to remain undetected. Yadav emphasized the development of counter-strategies to address this threat.

The abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 has played a pivotal role in reducing local recruitment by over 96%. In 2019, 132 locals joined terrorist ranks, but this number has steadily declined, dropping to only seven in 2024.

Effective Strategies

The achievements stem from coordinated efforts by security forces, targeting both active terrorists and their support systems. High vigilance along the Line of Control (LoC) thwarted most infiltration attempts, disrupting the ecosystem of terrorist organizations.

According to official data, security forces eliminated 68 terrorists in 2024, including four top commanders from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Of these, 42 were foreign terrorists, 17 of whom were killed during infiltration attempts along the LoC and International Border.

Community Engagement

Security forces also focused on community awareness to keep locals away from terrorism. Efforts to dismantle the terrorist financing network and confiscate property linked to terrorism proved highly effective. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, emphasized the adoption of strict laws and multi-pronged strategies to deter involvement in terrorism.

Declining Terrorist Incidents

Terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have decreased significantly, with only 61 incidents recorded in 2024—a 47% drop compared to previous years. Civilian and security personnel casualties have also fallen, reflecting a trend toward peace and stability in the region.

If the current pace of anti-terrorism measures continues, Jammu and Kashmir is on track to become a region free from terrorism, paving the way for long-term peace and prosperity. However, 26 security personnel also lost their lives in terror attacks and ambushes. Experts say that with terror incidents still a concern, there is still a long way to go for the security forces.