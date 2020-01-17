CISF to take over security of Jammu, Srinagar airports after DSP Davinder Singh's arrest

The security of the two airports of Jammu and Srinagar will be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the aftermath of the arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) airport security, Davinder Singh, for trying to assist terrorists to travel to other parts of the country. The Jammu and Kashmir government has said that it is necessary to initiate the process based on the inspection conducted by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Office (BCAS), Ministry of Civil Aviation, and Centre.

It further said that the proposal for replacement of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police, presently responsible for ensuring the security of airports in the union territory, by the CISF has been engaging attention of authorities for quite some time. The union territory government further said that this issue has acquired immediacy in view of the arrests.

The move is likely to be implemented by the end of January 2020. While the outer security of the Srinagar airport will be under the CRPF, the internal security will be handled by the CISF. In Jammu airport, the outer security will be under the CRPF and J&K Police, the internal security will be under the CISF. The internal security means the security from inside the airport building till the runway, where the flight takes off.

Singh was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police with two Pakistan-based terror group Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on January 11 when he was travelling with them. He is accused of assisting them of alleged involvement in anti-India activities. Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar had said on January 12 that Singh will be dealt as a "terrorist".

Kumar had said that DSP Singh was arrested on Srinagar-Jammu highway with two terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf - after receiving a tip-off that some terrorists were going towards Srinagar-Jammu highway. "During an operation in Sophian, one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was arrested along with two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militants, while they were travelling together in a vehicle on National Highway," he had added. Sources had said that the police later raided DSP Singh's residence and recovered five grenades along with three AK-47 rifles.

Singh was dismissed from service on January 15. The vehicle in which Singh was travelling with the terrorists was intercepted after the police tracked the movements and location of Babu, who was once a Special Police Officer in Jammu and Kashmir police. Sources had said that during his interrogation, Singh has repeatedly maintained that he was not helping the terrorists to escape from Kashmir and that he was taking the duo to surrender before the Jammu and Kashmir police.

According to security forces, Babu was involved in the killing of 11 people from outside Kashmir, including truck drivers and labourers in October and November 2019. He was also wanted for his involvement in forcing a shutdown in south Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on December 15 had said that Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry, awarded to Singh on August 14, 2018, stands forfeited. The withdrawal of the medal was done through an order issued by the Home Department signed by Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Principal Secretary to government, Home Department.