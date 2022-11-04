topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MUKHTAR ABBAS NAQVI

'Security of MUSLIMS in India...': BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi REACTS after ATTACK on Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Attack on Imran Khan: BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacked the opposition leaders of the country on the pretext of an attack on Imran Khan. Naqvi said, "Imran Khan has been attacked in Pakistan.This shows that the land of Pakistan is not safe."

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi targeted the opposition leaders.
  • He said that the incident in Pakistan is a mirror for those who question India.
  • Two gunmen opened fire on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan during the rally.

Trending Photos

'Security of MUSLIMS in India...': BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi REACTS after ATTACK on Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Politics in India has intensified after the deadly attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacked the opposition leaders of the country on the pretext of an attack on Imran Khan. Naqvi said, "Imran Khan has been attacked in Pakistan.This shows that the land of Pakistan is not safe. Muslims are more secure in India. Pakistan is a mirror for those who question the security of Muslims in India."

Two gunmen opened fire on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan during the rally. One person was killed in this attack, while more than half a dozen were injured. The incident happened on Thursday evening when Imran Khan was moving towards Islamabad while addressing a rally. During this time, shots were fired at him. In this incident, Imran was shot in the leg. After surgery, he was advised to complete bed rest.

On the other hand, on the pretext of attacking Imran Khan, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi targeted the opposition leaders. He said that the incident in Pakistan is a mirror for those who question India. He said, "Those who defame India should take a lesson. Muslims are more secure in India. The attack on Imran Khan in Pakistan is strong proof of this. India is a very safe country for everyone. The Muslims living here are more secure than any other country. The Muslims here are given religious, personal and voluntary freedom."

Live Tv

Mukhtar Abbas NaqviImran KhanImran Khan ShotPakistanFiring on Imran KhanImran Khan Attacker

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?