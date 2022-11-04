'Security of MUSLIMS in India...': BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi REACTS after ATTACK on Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Politics in India has intensified after the deadly attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacked the opposition leaders of the country on the pretext of an attack on Imran Khan. Naqvi said, "Imran Khan has been attacked in Pakistan.This shows that the land of Pakistan is not safe. Muslims are more secure in India. Pakistan is a mirror for those who question the security of Muslims in India."

Two gunmen opened fire on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan during the rally. One person was killed in this attack, while more than half a dozen were injured. The incident happened on Thursday evening when Imran Khan was moving towards Islamabad while addressing a rally. During this time, shots were fired at him. In this incident, Imran was shot in the leg. After surgery, he was advised to complete bed rest.

On the other hand, on the pretext of attacking Imran Khan, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi targeted the opposition leaders. He said that the incident in Pakistan is a mirror for those who question India. He said, "Those who defame India should take a lesson. Muslims are more secure in India. The attack on Imran Khan in Pakistan is strong proof of this. India is a very safe country for everyone. The Muslims living here are more secure than any other country. The Muslims here are given religious, personal and voluntary freedom."