Jammu and Kashmir

Security officials in Kashmir ask families of terrorists to urge them to join mainstream

The officials reiterated that the security forces are committed to taking surrenders even during active operations. 

Representational Image

Srinagar: The officials of the Indian Army and the police on Tuesday (August 31) addressed 83 family members of active terrorists, urging them to guide their wards back into society.

Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps along with GOC Victor Force, Maj Gen Rashim Bali and IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar met the family members of terrorists at Shopian.

The officials reiterated that the security forces are committed to taking surrenders even during active operations. They added that “all assistance will be provided to the misguided youth in enabling them to surrender” and that the security forces will work with these youth to address their concerns and assist them in joining the mainstream.

The GOC Chinar Corps urged the families, especially the parents, to appeal to their wards to shun the path of violence and return home. He reaffirmed security forces' commitment to maintaining peace in the Kashmir valley.

The interaction was intended to instill confidence and convey the intent of the security forces amongst the families of active terrorists.

The security forces are focusing on the ‘terrorists without weapons’, who sustain and handle terror activities. The overall aim is to break the cycle of violence, they said.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirChinar CorpsTerrorismIndian Army
