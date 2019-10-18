close

Supreme Court

Ahead of SC verdict, security tightened in Ayodhya, cops keep close vigil at check posts

Ayodhya: As the Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict in the politically-sensitive Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid title dispute suit within a few weeks, security has been tightened in the Ayodhya district of uttar Pradesh.

"Security has been tightened. Police officials are checking people at main points in the district. The environment is peaceful here. We have appealed to people for not paying heed to rumours and inform police about such rumour mongers," Circle Office Aman Singh said.

Earlier, District Magistrate Court had imposed Section 144 in the district in anticipation of the top court verdict in the Ayodhya land case. 

The decision was also taken considering the upcoming festivals. Section 144 will be in effect till December 10, District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha had said in the order.

"Decision to impose Section-144 also taken in consideration of upcoming festivals," Ayodhya District Magistrate, Anuj Kumar Jha had said.

The top court started day-to-day hearing (five days in a week) on August 6 after the mediation panel failed to come to an out-of-the-court settlement in the matter and reserved its judgement on Wednesday.

The court is expected to deliver its judgement between November 4-17 on a batch of petitions challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court`s judgement trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts to Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. 

Supreme CourtAyodhya disputeRam Mandir-Babri Masjid title disputeNirmohi AkharaSunni Waqf Board
