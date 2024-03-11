Security Tightened In Delhi After Anti-CAA Protest In Jamia Millia Islamia

The Delhi Police have increased security measures and deployment of its personnel across sensitive areas in Delhi after the Union Home Ministry today notified implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The CAA was brought in 2019 and was put on hold after massive protests against the law in many parts of the country especially in Delhi.

Protest In Jamia Millia Islamia

The Jamila Millia Islamia University had become an epicentre of the anti-CAA protest in 2019. Today again, Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and NSU(I) student organizations conducted protests inside the campus hours after the CAA was notified. After the news of the protest, Delhi Police swung into action by not only deploying a large number of personnel in the area but also around the campus to ensure peace and security measures.

Delhi Police Warn Of Action

The Delhi Police has already increased vigil in the national capital and it also conducted a flag march in the Jama Masjid area in view of Ramazan and the CAA. DCP Central Delhi M Harsha Vardhan said that the CAA has nothing to do with any Indian citizen and if someone is trying to spread rumours or mislead people, the the police will take strict actions against them.

North East Delhi DCP Joy Tirkey said that an unfortunate incident happened in February 2020 in the North East district after the CAA protests but they are ready to deal with miscreants. "We faced a lot of problems at that time...We had an idea that it (CAA) would be implemented and so we did some preparations...We have cleared it to the people that it is a progressive step," he said adding that the Police are also monitoring social media handles to keep a check on misinformation.