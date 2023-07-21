Seema Haider New Dance Video: Pakistani Bhabhis Another Sensational Video Goes Viral, Sparks Controversy

Ever since Seema Haider crossed over from Pakistan to India, she has been making headlines in TV channels, newspapers, and everywhere else. Seema Haider's saga continues with new updates pouring in daily. Initially, she traveled to Dubai and then entered Noida via Nepal. Her interaction with Sachin Meena, an avid online gaming PUBG enthusiast, led to a blossoming romance. But this romance has raised suspicions, prompting the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to launch an investigation. Though ATS has submitted its report, the question remains whether Seema will return to Pakistan or be detained.

Another Dance Video in Saree

Recently, another video of Seema Haider dancing in a red saree has gone viral on social media. Earlier, she had danced in a red saree, and now yet another video of her in a similar attire has captured attention. In the video, she can be seen dancing to a popular Bollywood song while singing the lyrics, "Humko le dubi, ye aashiqui tumhari." It's worth noting that this video is about a week old and was uploaded on July 11, garnering more than 15 thousand likes so far.



Millions of Views and Mixed Reactions

This video has received millions of views, and numerous people have expressed their opinions about it. The question remains whether Seema Haider's love is genuine or if she has entered India as a spy. According to reports, her father and brother are in the Pakistani military. Seema has already married Sachin and started living with him in India, and she has even appealed not to be sent back to Pakistan. The decision on whether Seema will stay in India or be deported to Pakistan will depend on the reports from investigating agencies, according to the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi.