trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638507
NewsIndia
SEEMA HAIDER NEW DANCE VIDEO: PAKISTANI BHABHI

Seema Haider New Dance Video: Pakistani Bhabhis Another Sensational Video Goes Viral, Sparks Controversy

Recently, another video of Seema Haider dancing in a red saree has gone viral on social media. Earlier, she had danced in a red saree, and now yet another video of her in a similar attire has captured attention.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 06:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Seema Haider New Dance Video: Pakistani Bhabhis Another Sensational Video Goes Viral, Sparks Controversy

Ever since Seema Haider crossed over from Pakistan to India, she has been making headlines in TV channels, newspapers, and everywhere else. Seema Haider's saga continues with new updates pouring in daily. Initially, she traveled to Dubai and then entered Noida via Nepal. Her interaction with Sachin Meena, an avid online gaming PUBG enthusiast, led to a blossoming romance. But this romance has raised suspicions, prompting the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to launch an investigation. Though ATS has submitted its report, the question remains whether Seema will return to Pakistan or be detained.

Another Dance Video in Saree

Recently, another video of Seema Haider dancing in a red saree has gone viral on social media. Earlier, she had danced in a red saree, and now yet another video of her in a similar attire has captured attention. In the video, she can be seen dancing to a popular Bollywood song while singing the lyrics, "Humko le dubi, ye aashiqui tumhari." It's worth noting that this video is about a week old and was uploaded on July 11, garnering more than 15 thousand likes so far.

cre Trending Stories

Millions of Views and Mixed Reactions

This video has received millions of views, and numerous people have expressed their opinions about it. The question remains whether Seema Haider's love is genuine or if she has entered India as a spy. According to reports, her father and brother are in the Pakistani military. Seema has already married Sachin and started living with him in India, and she has even appealed not to be sent back to Pakistan. The decision on whether Seema will stay in India or be deported to Pakistan will depend on the reports from investigating agencies, according to the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest