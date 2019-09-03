close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Sensex plunges 770 points on weak Q1 GDP numbers, Nifty ends on 10,798

The BSE Sensex plunged 770 points to settle at 36,563 while NSE Nifty ended at 10,798, down 2.25 points or 2.04 percent. Sensex had opened at 37,181.76, as against its Friday close of 37,332.79.

Sensex plunges 770 points on weak Q1 GDP numbers, Nifty ends on 10,798
File Image

New Delhi: A weaker than expected GDP growth rate numbers for the first quarter of the financial year weighed on investor sentiments as domestic equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty cracked over 2 percent on Tuesday. 

The BSE Sensex plunged 770 points to settle at 36,563 while NSE Nifty ended at 10,798, down 2.25 points or 2.04 percent. The Sensex had opened at 37,181.76, as against its Friday close of 37,332.79.

The Rupee weakened sharply to a mid-December low of 72.37 against the Dollar, versus its close of 71.41 on Friday.

The Indian economy expanded just 5 percent year-on-year in the three months ended June, official data showed on Friday, thus marking the slowest pace since March 2013. Banks were among the worst hit on the first day of September, with the Nifty PSU Bank index sliding 4.9 percent to its lowest close since May 2016.

Punjab National Bank, United Bank of India and Indian Bank sank 8.5 percent to 11.7 percent after the government announced a series of mergers involving 10 public sector banks.

Private-sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd fell 4.3 percent, its sharpest drop since mid-May, while index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd dropped 3.4 percent to a near four-week closing low.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
SensexSensex todayBSE SensexBSENSENiftymarketRupee
Next
Story

Maharashtra government to open two resorts in Jammu and Kashmir

Must Watch

PT2M21S

5W1H: Major fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai