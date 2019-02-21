हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Sentry opens fire after noticing suspicious movement near camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

The alert sentry fired aerial shots after observing a suspicious movement at the Nagisharan camp of 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in the district said a police official.

An alert sentry of an Army camp in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday opened firing after noticing suspicious movement, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The alert sentry fired aerial shots after observing a suspicious movement at the Nagisharan camp of 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in the district said a police official.

"An alert sentry fired aerial shots after observing suspicious movement at Nagisharan camp of 34 RR in Shopian," news agency PTI reported quoting a police official.

However, he said there are no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident.

