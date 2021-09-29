September 30 weather alert: Heavy rains in Kolkata, cloudy skies in Delhi - check details for your city

How's the weather looking like in your city today (September 30)? Let's have a look

Kolkata/West Bengal: While West Bengal experienced heavy downpour on Wednesday (September 29), Thursday is also likely to see rainfall. Heavy rain is likely to occur at certain places over Purulia, Bankura and West Bardhaman districts on Thursday (September 30), the weather office said. The Bhabanipur bypoll, in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a candidate, is scheduled on Thursday.

Delhi: Delhi will witness cloudy skies for the next two days, but no rainfall is predicted, according to the India Meteorological Department. In the absence of rains, the maximum temperature has increased by a few notches over the last three-four days. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius in the morning. Light rain is predicted in the city in October first week amid a delayed withdrawal of the monsoon.

Mumbai/Maharashtra: The area has been witnessing heavy rainfall, thanks to Gulab cyclone but the weather might just improve from September 30. On Tuesday (September 28), K S Hosalikar, senior scientist at IMD Mumbai, said, "The remnants of Gulab cyclone will continue to have its impact on Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan with few places receiving extremely heavy rainfall. There is low pressure area of Gulab cyclone now. As it is moving towards Arabian sea, its effect on Maharashtra will decrease from Thursday," he had said.

Bihar: Heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Bihar from September 30 to October 3, said India Meteorological Department. Very heavy falls also very likely over Bihar on October 1 and 2.