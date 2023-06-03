'Serious Incident, Govt With Victims': PM Narendra Modi On Odisha Train Accident

PM Narendra Modi today said that Odisha's 'triple-train' accident is a "serious incident" and the culprits of the incident will be given stern punishment. The Prime Minister, speaking to media moments after taking a stock of the situation in Balasore, said that his government will provide every possible help to the victims and their families. "It's a painful incident. Government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured," PM Narendra Modi said. "It's a serious incident, instructions issued for probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently. Railway is working towards track restoration. I met the injured victims," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had inspected the triple train accident site at Bahanaga in Odisha's Balasore district to take stock of relief operations. He was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and was briefed on the situation by both Vaishnaw as well as officers of the disaster management team which worked overnight to rescue people at the disaster site where at least 261 people have died and 900 more injured. The Prime Minister spoke to the Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister from the site. He asked them to ensure all help needed is provided to the injured and their families, said officials. PM Modi also said that special care must be taken to ensure that the bereaved families don't face inconvenience and those affected keep getting assistance they require. During the visit, he also interacted with Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik as well as local police chief.

He also inquired about the progress of restoration work launched at the mishap site. Before reaching accident site at Bahanaga Bazar, the PM had chaired a high level meeting in New Delhi on the train accident. "PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the train mishap in Odisha. Aspects relating to rescue, relief and medical attention to those affected were discussed in the review meeting," his office tweeted.

