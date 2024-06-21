The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bail following the urgent petition from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The decision came hours before Delhi CM was to leave Tihar jail after a Delhi Court ordered bail in Excise Policy case.

The Delhi High Court said that it would issue its decision on the ED's request within two to three days, reported ANI.

The High Court stated that until it reviews, the trial court’s petition, Kejriwal’s bail will be on hold. The Rouse Avenue Court’s bail order stated that the ED had not provided any direct evidence linking Kejriwal to the proceeds of crime. The issue was brought before the vacation division bench today for an urgent hearing.

In its urgent petition, the Enforcement Directorate argued that the Delhi court June 20 order of granting Kejriwal bail was issued without providing the ED with sufficient time for presenting the case.

Rejecting ED’s request to delay the bail bond process by 48 hours, the Vaction Judge Nyay Bindu granted bail to Delhi CM on a bail bond of Rs 1Lakh.

According to news agency ANI, the ED said that the order failed to consider that, given the circumstances of this case, all courts up to the Supreme Court have acknowledged that the offense of money laundering was committed. Therefore, regular bail should not have been granted considering the mandatory twin conditions under Section 45 of the PMLA.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

The Supreme Court granted him interim bail on May 10 to participate in the Lok Sabha elections, as per the directions by the court Kejriwal surrendered on June 2.