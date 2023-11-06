Setback For PFI As Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Ban; Asks It To Move High Court

In a setback for the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Supreme Court today dismissed its plea against the order of an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) tribunal that confirmed the five-year ban on the organisation imposed by the central government. The apex court, however, allowed the PFI to approach the high court in the matter.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi noted that it would be appropriate for the PFI to first approach the high court against the order. The SC bench dismissed the PFI's plea and granted it the opportunity to approach the high court.

The PFI had challenged the March 21 order of the UAPA tribunal which upheld the September 27, 2022 decision of the Centre imposing a ban on the outfit. The Centre had banned the PFI for five years for its alleged links with global terrorist organisations such as ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

The investigating agencies have in the past arrested several PFI members for their alleged role in terror activities. (With inputs from agencies)