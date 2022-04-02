हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tirupathur accident

Seven dead, 14 injured as truck falls into valley in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupathur

The passengers were on their way to a temple located on the hilltop of Sembarai village in Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur district when the accident occurred. 

Seven dead, 14 injured as truck falls into valley in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupathur
Representational image

New Delhi: As many as seven people were killed and 14 wounded as the pick-up truck they were travelling in fell into a valley on Saturday (April 2). 

The passengers were on their way to a temple located on the hilltop of Sembarai village in Tirupathur district. A Tamil Nadu police official told PTI that the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve on the ghat road leading to the accident. 

"We received information that seven people died and 14 others were injured in the accident. Officials have gone to the spot for further investigation," the official was quoted as saying by the news agency. 

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigations are underway, the police added. 

A video of the incident showed injured women and children lying on the ground far away from the overturned truck, PTI reported.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tirupathur accidentTamil NaduSembarai villageRoad accidentTruck accident
Next
Story

UP govt has been successful in 'eradicating' encephalitis: Yogi Adityanath

Must Watch

PT57S

Breaking News: Tourist dies during paragliding accident in Sikkim