Seven dead, 14 injured as truck falls into valley in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupathur

New Delhi: As many as seven people were killed and 14 wounded as the pick-up truck they were travelling in fell into a valley on Saturday (April 2).

The passengers were on their way to a temple located on the hilltop of Sembarai village in Tirupathur district. A Tamil Nadu police official told PTI that the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve on the ghat road leading to the accident.

"We received information that seven people died and 14 others were injured in the accident. Officials have gone to the spot for further investigation," the official was quoted as saying by the news agency.

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigations are underway, the police added.

A video of the incident showed injured women and children lying on the ground far away from the overturned truck, PTI reported.

