Maharashtra Accident

Seven MBBS students, including BJP MLA's son, killed in car mishap in Maharashtra's Wardha; PM Modi condoles loss of lives

Seven MBBS students, including BJP MLA&#039;s son, killed in car mishap in Maharashtra&#039;s Wardha; PM Modi condoles loss of lives
ANI photo

New Delhi: Seven MBBS students, including the son of a BJP MLA, were killed in Maharashtra's Wardha district in the wee hours of Tuesday (January 25, 2022) when their car fell off a bridge.

The incident occurred near Selsura village, 77 km away from Nagpur and an official informed that all seven students died on the spot.

One of the seven students, Avishkar Rahangdale, was the son of Tirora BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale. He was a first-year MBBS student of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College at Sawangi (Meghe) in Wardha.

PM Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

According to Police, they were returning from neighbouring Yavatmal district after celebrating a birthday of a student.

Due to the impact of the crash, the SUV was reduced to pulp.

All the deceased were students of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, OSD of the Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Abhyuday Meghe told PTI news agency.

"One of the deceased students was a medical intern. Of the rest six, two each were studying in the final year, third year and first year," he said.

Other six deceased have been identified as Niraj Chauhan, who hailed from Daudpur in Gorakhpur, Pratyush Singh, Shubham Jaiswal from Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh), Vivek Nandan and Pawan Shakti (both from Gaya in Bihar), and Niteesh Kumar Singh from Belapur in Odisha. 

(With agency inputs)

