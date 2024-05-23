Seven Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh

Seven Naxalites were killed on Thursday in an ongoing encounter with security personnel in the border area of Narayanpur and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh, police said. According to police official, an encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites during the anti-Naxal search operation in the border areas of Narayanpur, Dantewada and Bijapur.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the security forces after 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter in Bijapur on May 10. "An encounter broke out between Naxals and the Security forces in the Gangaloor area of Bijapur district. 12 dead bodies of the Naxals have been recovered. I congratulate our jawans and senior officers. Ever since we came into government, we have fought strongly against the Naxalites. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also want Naxalism to end in Chhattisgarh. We are benefiting from the double-engine government," CM Vishnu Deo Sai told ANI.

Earlier, 29 Naxals were killed and three security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, which lies in the Bastar region. Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the security forces for the encounter operation in Chhattisgarh in which 29 Naxalites were killed and said that the government is determined to free the country of this menace.Shah said that naxalism is the biggest enemy of development, peace and bright future of youth.