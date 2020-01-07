हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Seven Naxals, involved in Chandwa attack, arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar

The Chandwa attack, carried out by Naxals in November 2018, had claimed the lives of four police personnel. 

Latehar: Seven Naxals, who were allegedly involved in an attack on November 22 in Chandwa, were arrested from Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday. "The Naxals were involved in an attack on November 22 in Chandwa in which four police personnel were killed," said DIG Amol Homkar Venukant.

This comes after five Naxals were arrested from the Titir Mahua forest in the Balumath police station area on Saturday.

According to Latehar SP Prashant Anand, the police received secret information that an organisation, Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) was travelling in the border areas of Balumath and Lavalong police station area, following which a raiding team was led by Anand.

