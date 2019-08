At least seven Naxals were killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard in Sitagota jungle area of Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Several arms and ammunitions were recovered by the security personnel. Ak 47 rifles, 303 rifle and other weapons were recovered.

Chhattisgarh Director General of Police told news agency ANI that the encounter took place under the Bagnadi police station area.

The encounter continued till last reports came in.

More details are awaited.