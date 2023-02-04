topStoriesenglish2569517
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Several homes in J&K's Doda Develop Cracks, L-G Manoj Sinha Says, 'Situation Not Like Joshimath'

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stated that the situation in J&K's Doda where structures are developing cracks is not the same as Uttarakhand's Joshimath.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 04:17 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Two dozen structures in J&K's Doda have developed cracks
  • Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said the situation isn't the same as Joshimath
  • The administration is keeping an eye on the emerging situation

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration was keeping a close watch on two dozen structures in Doda developing cracks but denied the situation was akin to the land subsidence witnessed in Joshimath. The best possible assistance will be extended to the affected families of Nai Basti in the Thathri area, situated around 35 km from the Doda town along the Kishtwar-Batote National Highway.

Also Read: After Joshimath, Cracks Appear in Buildings in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

While three houses collapsed after developing cracks, 18 other structures were rendered unsafe, prompting the district administration to shift over 100 people to safer places.

"All the affected houses have been evacuated and there is no need to create much hype. The administration is keeping a close eye on the (emerging) situation and the best possible action will be taken (for their rehabilitation," Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a function at Raj Bhawan here.

Asked if it was a Joshimath-like situation in the affected village, the Lt Governor replied "absolutely not".

Uttarakhand's Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

"I do not have much knowledge (about the reasons for the development of cracks in structures in Doda village). We should have faith in the expert opinion and let them analyse and come out with facts," Sinha said.

A team of Geological Survey of India officials has reached Doda for a detailed analysis and they are going to submit their findings to the government.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the "insensitive" approach of his administration towards the "plight" of Kashmiri Pandit employees, the Lt Governor said that he is saying it with full responsibility that he "cannot use the word" beggar for anyone.

"I do not need to comment on this. Some people come, enjoy and return... Had I said this, it would have been on record. I am saying with full responsibility that I cannot use such a word for anyone," he said.

Gandhi, in his letter to Modi, had said, "At a time when the Kashmiri Pandits are pleading for their safety... And expecting sympathy and affection from the government, use of words like 'beggars' by the Lt Governor for them is irresponsible. Prime Minister, you may not be familiar with the insensitive style of functioning of the administration."

