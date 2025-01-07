Several Workers Trapped In Flooded Coal Mine In Assam, What Is 'Rat-Hole' Mining?

Nine labourers were trapped on Monday inside the Assam Coal Quarry in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso after a sudden water surge flooded the site. Quarry employees reported that approximately 15 workers were inside the mine, although authorities have not confirmed the exact number.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma listed the names of the trapped labourers which includes Ganga Bahadur Shreth, Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, Sarpa Barman, Mustafa Seikh, Khushi Mohan Rai, Sanjit Sarkar, Lijan Magar and Sarat Goyary.

Rescue operations were swiftly initiated, with teams of local authorities, emergency responders, and mining experts working to locate and rescue the trapped workers. Officials confirmed that NDRF and SDRF personnel are also on-site to assist in the rescue efforts.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma announced on Tuesday that navy divers have been called in to assist local authorities in rescuing the labourers trapped in a coal mine.

Army personnel have been engaged to rescue the nine labourers and a relief task force comprising specialists such as divers and sappers, equipped with essential tools, reached the site in Umrangso, a defence spokesperson said.

''Engineers task force with equipment, divers and medical teams from the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles have joined the rescue efforts," CM said.

What is 'rat-hole' mining?

The term “rat hole” refers to the narrow pits dug into the ground, barely wide enough for a single person to descend and extract coal. This method, commonly used to extract coal from narrow horizontal seams, is prevalent in Meghalaya.

The workers first drilled the pits and then they descended using ropes or bamboo ladders to reach the coal seams.

