'Sex work legal', Supreme Court gives historic judgement on prostitution

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued significant guidelines on sex work. For a long time, sex workers have been demanding that sex workers be treated with dignity, the country's top court said on Thursday (May 27).

Supreme Court's verdict on Prostitution

Prostitution is a profession like any other profession. Sex workers are entitled to equal status and equal protection under the law of the land. A three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao issued six guidelines today. In the guidelines, the bench said, "Sex workers are also entitled to equal protection and dignity in the eyes of the law. A sex worker is an adult and is doing so subject to consent. In this case, the police will not be able to intervene unnecessarily. Article 21 of the Constitution gives every citizen of the country the right to live a dignified life."

What is legal and illegal in Prostitution after SC's verdict

The Supreme Court has ruled that sex workers cannot be arrested and harassed during a police operation in Sex Palli. Because sex is not illegal, at the same time, it has been said that brothel is illegal. The child of a sex worker cannot be separated from the mother. The court observed that if a minor is found to be living with sex workers, it is not right to assume that the child was trafficked.

The country's top court has also sought the Centre's opinion on the guidelines. The next hearing of the case is on July 27. On that day, the Supreme Court will hear the Centre's observations.

Live TV