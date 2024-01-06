Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi Police Rests Arguments, Urges Court To Frame Ex-WFI Cheif Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has finished its arguments on charging BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment by six women wrestlers. The police arguments continued before the Rouse Avenue Court’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot, who took over the fresh hearing on Thursday after the transfer of ACMM Harjeet Singh Jaspal who had earlier handled the case.

The Delhi Police maintained that the incidents of alleged sexual harassment, whether happening abroad or within the country, were linked and part of the same occurrence. Therefore, the police said that the court had the authority to hear the case.

The BJP MP had previously challenged the jurisdiction of Delhi court saying that there was no act or outcome which occurred in India. Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing the Delhi Police, argued that under Section 354 of the IPC, the case is not time-bound, as it carries a maximum penalty of five years.

Addressing the issue of delay in filing complaints, Srivastava raised the issue of fear among the women wrestlers, saying that wrestling was very important in their lives, and they were reluctant to come forward due to worries about ruining their careers. The prosecution argued that Brij Bhushan’s defence, claiming his actions were paternal, showed awareness of his acts.

The accused’s explanation that he was checking breathing patterns contradicted the victims’ statements about improper touching. The court has now scheduled the matter for further hearing on January 20 and 23, where the counsel for the complainants will present their arguments.

On Thursday, the police had said that there is enough prima facie evidence to go ahead with trial against Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar, suspended Assistant Secretary of the WFI. The prosecution has earlier said that the act of sexual harassment of the victims was a continuing offence, as it did not end at any specific time.

Delhi Police had also told the court that Singh never missed a chance to “sexually harass” women wrestlers, adding that there is enough evidence to frame charges against him and proceed with the trial.