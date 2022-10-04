SGPC blames govt for adopting biased standards

Amritsar: While protesting against the Supreme Court (SC) decision that validates the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management Act ) 2014, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) demanded the cancellation of the Act and blamed the government for allegedly adopting a biased attitude on this issue. A biased attitude is being adopted in the issue of the HSGMC Act, as per the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, has become an inter-state body, so any amendment in it can only be made by the Central government with the recommendation of SGPC. But the rules are being deliberately violated to form a separate Haryana Gurdwara Management Committee” alleged SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday.

Dhami led a protest march from Golden Temple to the office of Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Sudan and handed over a memorandum to him.

Alleging that the Congress had been trying to weaken the Sikh power since the beginning, he alleged now BJP was also following the same path and doing conspiracies to suppress minority Sikhs adding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was also working in the same manner.

Dhami went on to allege that in pursuance of the Hindu Rashtra agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), its head Mohan Bhagwat was allegedly calling every resident of India as Hindu, but the governments were silent on this. He said the governments should not be representative of any one ideology, but they should give importance to every community living in the country and especially the minorities.

Stating that Sikh Path had sounded the bugle of struggle against the power which was hell-bent upon breaking SGPC, he said “On October 7, 2022 protest march will start from Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Sri Anandpur Sahib, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Talwandi Sabo and Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Ambala, and will reach Akal Takht Sahib, where prayer will be held for the success of struggle”.