SGPC demands release of Sikh prisoners in letter to VP Jagdeep Dhankar

New Delhi: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the largest Sikh representative body, has demanded the release of nine Sikh prisoners from visiting Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar. In a letter given to the Vice President, the SGPC’s president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami has demanded the release of Gurdeep Singh Khera, Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Hawara, Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Gurmeet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Paramjit Singh Bheora and Jagtar Singh Tara. Some of them have been behind bars for committing various crimes for more than thirty years.

Dhami said that being the representative of the Sikh community, the SGPC had been demanding the release of Sikh prisoners through democratic means for a long time. “The SGPC’s general house and executive committee had passed resolutions several times demanding the release of Sikh prisons and sent them to the government of India and concerned state governments,” said the SGPC president.

He said the SGPC had also sent letters seeking appointments to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Chief Ministers of Delhi and Karnataka states but didn’t receive any positive response or reply from any of the said concerned. The SGPC president has urged Dhankar to take cognizance of the important matter for the Sikh community and issue necessary directions to the Center government and concerned state governments for their release

