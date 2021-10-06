Shah Rukh Khan's son drug case: NCB refutes Nawab Malik's charges that Aryan's arrest is a 'forgery'

Mumbai: After being accused of committing "forgery" in the cruise rave party case by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dismissed the allegations and said that there seems to be prejudice against the organisation because of which such baseless claims were made.

"Some allegations levelled against the organisation are baseless and seem to have been with malice & probable prejudice that may have been harboured in retaliation against earlier legal action carried out by NCB," NCB Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh said in Mumbai. Singh added, "NCB reiterates that our procedure has been and will continue to be professionally and legally transparent and unbiased."

While the agency did not mention the case against Nawab Malik's son-in-law, it is likely that's what it meant by "probable prejudice".

On Wednesday (October 6), Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik alleged that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid onboard a Mumbai cruise was "forgery", and BJP has misused the central agency to frame Aryan Khan.

Addressing the media here, the NCP leader alleged that "not even a single gram of drug was seized on the cruise or at the terminal." "Aryan Khan's arrest is a forgery. For the last one month, information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan," said Malik. "Not even one gram of drug was seized on the cruise, not even on the terminal. The drug was not even found with any one of the accused. Whatever the video of the sample has been shared by the NCB, it has been made in the Zonal Director's office which is against the procedure of seizure," he added.

Citing a video in which those detained from the Mumbai cruise were seen being taken to the NCB office, Mallik alleged that "the person taking him (Aryan Khan) to the office is a BJP leader Manish Bhanushali."

Further referring to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the NCP leader said that attempts were made to malign the name of Bollywood. "The FIR was registered in Bihar and the Bihar government had transferred the case to the CBI. Then the news came that he was murdered because of drugs. The news was planted. Attempts were made to malign the film industry. The film stars were summoned one after the other," he said.

Mallik said that "the perception was created that the entire Bollywood in Mumbai has become a nexus of drug rackets."

